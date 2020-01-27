Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.76.

APD stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

