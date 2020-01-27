Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 845,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,024. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

