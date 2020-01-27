Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.65. 526,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

