Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

