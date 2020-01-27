Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 50%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) was up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 4,538,696 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 554,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

