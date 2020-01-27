Alpha Token (A) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $852.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. Alpha Token has a market cap of $396,262.00 and approximately $852.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

