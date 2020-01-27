Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,466.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

