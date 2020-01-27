AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $372.16. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $336.39 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.68.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

