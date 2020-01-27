American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 8.85-9.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.85-9.25 EPS.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

