American River Bankshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

AMRB stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

