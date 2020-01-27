American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower stock opened at $237.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

