Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.7%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 1,293,302 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,635,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amyris by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit