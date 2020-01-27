Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.7%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 1,293,302 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,635,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amyris by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

