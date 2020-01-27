Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 31,833 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit