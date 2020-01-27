Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 31,833 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

