Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

