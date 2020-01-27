Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

