Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.