Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $888,000 in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $44.79 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit