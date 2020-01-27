Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $888,000 in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $44.79 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

