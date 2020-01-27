Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

