Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Amdocs posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $42,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after acquiring an additional 514,943 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 391,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 563,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,674. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

