Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $4,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $304,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 69,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

