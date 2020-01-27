Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.