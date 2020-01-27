Analysts Expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

MPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.60.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

