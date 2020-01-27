Analysts Expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid Penn Bancorp.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.60.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
