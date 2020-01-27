Analysts Set Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $41.80

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $28,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $10,173,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,828. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

