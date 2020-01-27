Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $62.50

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,200. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.