Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $83.23

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

