Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $154.21

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after buying an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,887,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. 1,225,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,070. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

