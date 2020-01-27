Analysts Set NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT at $66.17

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NextCure stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

