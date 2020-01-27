Analysts Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Price Target at $63.48

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 135,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

