Analysts Set Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) PT at $26.50

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,854. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

