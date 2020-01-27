Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Antofagasta to a reduce rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 843.13 ($11.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 931.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

