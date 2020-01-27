Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Raised to at UBS Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of APLT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

