ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.11 ($22.22).

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

