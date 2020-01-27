Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.25. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 37,050 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit