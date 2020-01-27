Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,553 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after buying an additional 1,194,881 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.