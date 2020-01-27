Arizona State Retirement System Buys 491 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

