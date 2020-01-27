Arizona State Retirement System Buys 491 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
