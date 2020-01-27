Arizona State Retirement System Has $47.54 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

