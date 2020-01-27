Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,158,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

