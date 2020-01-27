Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $250.48 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $259.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

