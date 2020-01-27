Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.80. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 230,613 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.