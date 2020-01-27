ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 218,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ASGN by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

