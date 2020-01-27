ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

