AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,558 ($99.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,606.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,218.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

