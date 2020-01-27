Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 16,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The stock has a market cap of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

