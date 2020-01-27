B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.46

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 298153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 373.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 106.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,627,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,748 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.