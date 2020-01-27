Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BCSF opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 268,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 244,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

