Bank of America Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

