Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 124,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

