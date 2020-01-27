Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $264.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

