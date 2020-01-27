Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.74. 7,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $106.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.