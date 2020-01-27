Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

